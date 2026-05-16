NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI changes work, not jobs

AI expands radiology demand, aids coders

Huang pointed out that in fields like radiology, AI helps automate some tasks but actually increases demand for skilled workers since hospitals can handle more scans and offer better care.

"We need more radiologists than ever, and we don't have enough," he added.

He also noted that in software development, AI tools help coders move faster and tackle bigger projects, so knowing how to use these tools is a big plus right now.