NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI changes work, not jobs
Business
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang isn't buying into the panic about AI wiping out jobs.
Speaking at Stanford, he called those worries "false" and explained that AI is actually changing how we work, making things more efficient and opening up new opportunities for people with fresh skills.
AI expands radiology demand, aids coders
Huang pointed out that in fields like radiology, AI helps automate some tasks but actually increases demand for skilled workers since hospitals can handle more scans and offer better care.
"We need more radiologists than ever, and we don't have enough," he added.
He also noted that in software development, AI tools help coders move faster and tackle bigger projects, so knowing how to use these tools is a big plus right now.