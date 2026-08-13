NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI will change jobs
Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's CEO, tackled the big question about AI and jobs at Y Combinator's Startup School.
He thinks people are worrying for the wrong reasons: AI can handle certain tasks, but it doesn't replace the bigger picture of what a job actually is.
As he put it, "The narrative of AI destroying jobs is exactly backward."
Radiology and coding examples cited
Huang pointed out that in fields like radiology, AI speeds up scan reading but ends up creating more work for radiologists as hospitals admit more patients.
Programmers now use tools like Codex to invest less time in writing code and more in directing tools like Codex and Claude Code.
He did warn that some routine roles (like basic customer service) are more likely to be automated. But overall, Huang urged tech leaders not to hype up fears; instead, he believes AI will change jobs and open new opportunities rather than wipe them out.