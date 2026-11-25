I'm in daily therapy to address my behavior: Jensen Huang
What's the story
Jensen Huang, the co-founder and CEO of NVIDIA, has apologized to his employees during an all-hands meeting. The apology comes a day after he was reinstated as the head of the company. Huang admitted that he had let his team down and acknowledged violating NVIDIA's code of conduct. He expressed gratitude for being given a second chance to lead the tech giant he co-founded 30 years ago.
Personal growth
Huang reveals he has been attending daily therapy sessions
Huang revealed that he has been attending daily therapy sessions to address the behavior that led to his temporary ouster.
He clarified that he wasn't reinstated due to any special status, but because of the board's decision.
During the meeting at NVIDIA's Santa Clara headquarters, Huang stressed that he would be held accountable by the company's board in the future.
Controversial return
Huang's reinstatement and warm welcome from employees
Huang was reinstated by the NVIDIA board on Monday, following President Donald Trump's intervention.
He said that the board members didn't bring him back because of government pressure but after evaluating facts and confirming there was no national security threat.
Despite the controversy surrounding his return, Huang received a warm welcome from employees at NVIDIA's headquarters on Monday.
Videos shared by staff showed them applauding and cheering as he made his way into the building.
Leadership approach
CEO's views on succession planning and commitment to employees
Huang also spoke about his views on succession planning, saying he doesn't like traditional methods where executives compete for the top job.
He prefers keeping leaders at the same level and focused on their areas of expertise.
In a brief address after his return, Huang promised employees that he would "do a better job" in leading NVIDIA.