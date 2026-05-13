NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang sees 27% pay cut to $36.3m
Business
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is getting a 27% pay cut this year: his total compensation dropped from $49.9 million to $36.3 million for fiscal 2026.
The main reason? His stock-based awards (the biggest part of his pay) fell by 36%, reflecting NVIDIA's slower stock growth lately.
Huang base $1.5m bonus $6m steady
While Huang's base salary and cash bonuses stayed steady at $1.5 million and $6 million, the real dip came from fewer equity awards as NVIDIA's stock cooled off, up just 18% so far in 2026 after huge jumps in previous years.
Still, even with the slowdown and his smaller paycheck, NVIDIA remains the world's most valuable company, showing it can handle some bumps and keep leading the pack.