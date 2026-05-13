NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang sees 27% pay cut to $36.3m

Huang base $1.5m bonus $6m steady

While Huang's base salary and cash bonuses stayed steady at $1.5 million and $6 million, the real dip came from fewer equity awards as NVIDIA's stock cooled off, up just 18% so far in 2026 after huge jumps in previous years.

Still, even with the slowdown and his smaller paycheck, NVIDIA remains the world's most valuable company, showing it can handle some bumps and keep leading the pack.