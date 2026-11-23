NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to testify before Congress Dec 1
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is set to testify before the US Congress on December 1 after being linked to Chinese intelligence and the sale of AI chips to China.
The transcribed interview, announced by House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Rep. Brian Mast, will be under oath and include top committees focused on foreign affairs and intelligence.
Jensen Huang faces export control questions
Lawmakers want answers about Huang's alleged ties with a Chinese intelligence asset and how NVIDIA handles export controls.
This all comes just after NVIDIA's board brought Huang back as CEO, a decision President Trump supported, even though some Democrats, like Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, are worried about national security risks.
NVIDIA says it is committed to following US export rules and has set up special committees to keep things in check.