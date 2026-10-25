NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang: US chip curbs boost China semiconductors
Business
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang just shared that US restrictions on exporting advanced chips, like NVIDIA's own AI processors, have actually pushed China to ramp up its own semiconductor industry.
Instead of slowing them down, these barriers are fueling China's drive for tech independence.
Southeast Asia data centers serve China
Even with the US trying to block access, Chinese firms are still getting the computing power they need by tapping into data centers in Southeast Asia.
Huang pointed out that these efforts aren't stopping China: they're just making it invest more in its own tech and look for new ways to keep building AI.