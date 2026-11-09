NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's family now holds key leadership roles
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is making things a bit more personal at the top: his daughter Madison, son Spencer, and son-in-law Nico Caprez now hold key positions at the company.
It's not something you see every day in Silicon Valley, where family-led leadership is pretty rare.
Madison Spencer Caprez fill NVIDIA roles
Madison works on NVIDIA's Omniverse division and often joins her father on business trips.
Spencer works with the robotics group and earned $1.3 million for fiscal 2026, while Caprez (a former ski racer) builds partnerships with new cloud computing providers as a vice president.
Even though Madison trained as a chef and Spencer moved to Taipei, where he opened a cocktail bar, before returning to pursue an MBA at New York University, all three have become central to NVIDIA's future, with Jensen hoping one of his children might eventually lead NVIDIA someday.