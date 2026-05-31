NVIDIA CFO Kress says AI necessary as revenue hits $81.6B Business May 31, 2026

NVIDIA's CFO Colette Kress just made it clear: AI isn't optional anymore; it's a must for boosting productivity in every industry.

She shared that the huge demand for NVIDIA's chips and software is all about this shift to AI, saying, "AI is no longer a nice-to-have. AI is now a necessity for enhancing productivity across all industries and roles. This is propelling revenue acceleration across all layers of the AI stack, including energy, chips, infrastructure, models, and applications."

The company's revenue soared to $81.6 billion last quarter, an 85% jump from last year, thanks to this AI wave.