NVIDIA CFO Kress says AI necessary as revenue hits $81.6B
NVIDIA's CFO Colette Kress just made it clear: AI isn't optional anymore; it's a must for boosting productivity in every industry.
She shared that the huge demand for NVIDIA's chips and software is all about this shift to AI, saying, "AI is no longer a nice-to-have. AI is now a necessity for enhancing productivity across all industries and roles. This is propelling revenue acceleration across all layers of the AI stack, including energy, chips, infrastructure, models, and applications."
The company's revenue soared to $81.6 billion last quarter, an 85% jump from last year, thanks to this AI wave.
NVIDIA reorganizes: Data center and edge
To keep up with its rapid growth, NVIDIA reorganized into two main segments: Data Center (for cloud and enterprise AI) and Edge Computing (covering PCs, gaming, and robotics).
NVIDIA also says global spending on AI infrastructure could hit $3 trillion to $4 trillion by the end of the decade as companies invest big in smarter tech.