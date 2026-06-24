NVIDIA chips surge in China after US tightens export rules

China RTX 6000 Pro prices jump

Prices for NVIDIA's RTX 6000 Pro chip, favored by AI startups, have shot up too, highlighting China's dependence on US tech despite efforts to cut back on imports.

Since late last year, stricter checks by regulators in the US Taiwan, and Malaysia have disrupted supply chains and pushed companies toward older chips like the A100, whose server prices have tripled.

GPU rentals are also pricier now, matching or even beating rates in the US NVIDIA says smuggled hardware isn't sustainable since it lacks official support.