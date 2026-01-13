Next Article
NVIDIA clears up H200 chip payment confusion
NVIDIA just set the record straight: you don't have to pay the full amount upfront for their new H200 chips.
This follows some buzz after a recent Reuters report suggested otherwise.
NVIDIA reassured everyone, saying they "would never require customers to pay for products they do not receive."
What's going on behind the scenes?
For Chinese buyers, NVIDIA usually asks for advance payments, but sometimes accepts deposits instead.
With the H200 chips, payment rules got stricter because of ongoing regulatory approval issues in China—meaning customers might risk money before knowing if shipments are cleared.
These steps appear to be about managing risks while ensuring no one pays for something they can't actually get.