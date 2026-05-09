NVIDIA commits over $40B to AI equity, $30B to OpenAI
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NVIDIA is making big moves in 2026, pouring over $40 billion into AI equity deals. The highlight? A massive $30 billion stake in OpenAI, one of its boldest bets yet.
NVIDIA also backed companies like Corning and IREN with multibillion-dollar investments, showing it's all in on shaping the future of AI.
Critics call NVIDIA investments circular
Some folks are raising eyebrows about NVIDIA investing so heavily in its own customers, calling it circular.
Analyst Matthew Bryson said these deals could give NVIDIA an edge if they work out.
Even with the chatter, NVIDIA hasn't slowed down, joining around 24 private startup funding rounds this year after doing 67 last year.