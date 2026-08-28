NVIDIA defends credit financing model as US eyes chip tariffs
Business
NVIDIA is standing by its credit financing model, saying it helps customers expand their AI projects.
Some critics worry this could be risky if clients can't pay up, but NVIDIA insists the flexibility actually boosts innovation and fosters long-term partnerships.
At the same time, the US is thinking about new tariffs on imported chips to encourage more local production.
Tariff concerns and reported Anthropic IPO
Experts warn that these tariffs could shake up global supply chains and make tech more expensive for everyone.
Meanwhile, AI startup Anthropic is reportedly planning an IPO and exploring opportunities in chip development, setting the stage for even more competition with big players like NVIDIA and AMD.