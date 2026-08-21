NVIDIA denies plans for language processing unit for China
Business
NVIDIA says the buzz about a new AI chip just for China isn't true.
It has shot down reports claiming it is launching a language processing unit (LPU) for the Chinese market, making it clear: "We have no LPU sales in the China market today, and no China-specific LPU product in our roadmap."
Report linked NVIDIA LPU to Groq
The rumor started after The Information reported NVIDIA was working on a version of NVIDIA's LPU using tech from startup Groq to help AI chatbots in China, mainly because US export-control rules have made things tricky.
NVIDIA's business in China has been in flux in recent months, and CEO Jensen Huang even admitted it has "largely conceded" China's AI chip market to Huawei Technologies, its main domestic rival.