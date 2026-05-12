NVIDIA expected to beat Q1 estimates as GPUs drive demand Business May 12, 2026

NVIDIA, the go-to name for AI chips, is set to announce its Q1 earnings on May 20.

NVIDIA is expected to post results above Wall Street's expectations thanks to steady demand for its tech.

NVIDIA's GPUs and CUDA software are basically the backbone of today's AI boom.

Still, some worry that hype around all things AI might be getting a little ahead of itself, even with NVIDIA leading the pack.