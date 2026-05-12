NVIDIA expected to beat Q1 estimates as GPUs drive demand
NVIDIA, the go-to name for AI chips, is set to announce its Q1 earnings on May 20.
NVIDIA is expected to post results above Wall Street's expectations thanks to steady demand for its tech.
NVIDIA's GPUs and CUDA software are basically the backbone of today's AI boom.
Still, some worry that hype around all things AI might be getting a little ahead of itself, even with NVIDIA leading the pack.
Palantir drop highlights chip competition
Palantir recently saw its stock drop over 8% after posting strong revenue growth, making people wonder if NVIDIA could face a similar reaction if results don't wow investors enough.
Plus, big tech companies are building their own (cheaper) AI chips, which could eventually cut into NVIDIA's profits and influence.
So while NVIDIA is still on top, it faces real competition and high expectations going forward.