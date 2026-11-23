NVIDIA faces China sales risk after CEO Jensen Huang resigns
NVIDIA just hit a rough patch in China after CEO Jensen Huang suddenly resigned following an espionage scandal.
The news has spooked Chinese customers, some are canceling orders or hitting pause, which is putting NVIDIA's future sales and big strategies in the region at risk.
NVIDIA China Hong Kong sales $11.05B
NVIDIA's sales from customers headquartered in China and Hong Kong had skyrocketed from $2.97 billion to $11.05 billion over the past year, but now things are uncertain.
US possible additional restrictions could cover NVIDIA's Jetson processors could make it even tougher for NVIDIA to operate in China.
For now, CFO Colette Kress is stepping up as interim CEO to help steady the ship.