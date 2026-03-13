NVIDIA faces EU probe over AI chip market dominance
Business
The European Commission is looking into NVIDIA's role in the GPU market and potential bottlenecks in the AI infrastructure stack.
With NVIDIA estimated to control over 80% of certain AI GPU workloads, regulators are worried this could limit choices and give NVIDIA too much control.
Implications for NVIDIA and the tech landscape
If the European Union finds NVIDIA guilty of anti-competitive moves, the company could face potentially hefty fines and requirements to change its business practices.
This case also highlights growing concerns about tech giants shaping the future of AI, as similar investigations hit companies like Google and Meta.
For anyone interested in tech or gaming, this could impact what gear is available, and how much it costs, in the long run.