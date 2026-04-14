NVIDIA gives 25% RSU boost to most India-based employees

Some NVIDIA employees could earn ₹2-₹3cr

For many roles like chip design and AI engineering, these stock awards can make up around 75% of total pay—meaning some folks could see annual earnings hit ₹2 to ₹3 crore.

One employee's unvested equity was valued at over ₹1.2 crore as of April 2025.

With tech talent in such high demand, NVIDIA's generous approach is helping them attract and keep top minds in the industry.