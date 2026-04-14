NVIDIA gives 25% RSU boost to most India-based employees
NVIDIA handed out the special stock grant in 2024 to most of its 10,000 India-based employees, bumping their restricted stock units (RSUs) by 25%.
These grants are worth anywhere from over ₹5 lakh up to ₹1 crore and will vest over four years, starting September 18, 2024.
It's a pretty major move aimed at rewarding staff and keeping them invested, literally, in the company's future.
Some NVIDIA employees could earn ₹2-₹3cr
For many roles like chip design and AI engineering, these stock awards can make up around 75% of total pay—meaning some folks could see annual earnings hit ₹2 to ₹3 crore.
One employee's unvested equity was valued at over ₹1.2 crore as of April 2025.
With tech talent in such high demand, NVIDIA's generous approach is helping them attract and keep top minds in the industry.