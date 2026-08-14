NVIDIA, Goldman Sachs to raise over $500B for AI infrastructure
NVIDIA just announced it is teaming up with Goldman Sachs and five other major financial institutions to raise more than $500 billion for building out AI infrastructure.
The plan is to create a new market backed by assets, making it easier for big investors (think insurers, banks, and money managers) to get involved.
This move could help finance AI infrastructure buildout.
NVIDIA may backstop $125 billion
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang pitched the idea directly to Goldman, leaning on their longstanding relationship.
Unlike usual tech financing, Goldman can provide junior capital and help channel debt into private credit funds and eventually public debt markets, with NVIDIA having the option to backstop up to $125 billion, or 25% of the potential deals.
Analysts say spending on AI infrastructure could top $5 trillion by 2030.
By treating this debt as securities, costs drop and more investors can join in, potentially changing how AI gets funded in a big way.