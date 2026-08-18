NVIDIA guarantees up to $105bn for OpenAI Ohio data center
NVIDIA just announced a guarantee of up to $1.5 billion to secure OpenAI's lease for a massive new data center in Ohio, which is being built by SB Energy (owned by SoftBank).
This is one of the chipmaker's largest infrastructure financing commitments and includes an extra $1.5 billion for SB Energy, following earlier funding from OpenAI and SoftBank to boost data center infrastructure.
Ohio project 4.25GW, 35,000 construction jobs
The Ohio data center will kick off with 4.25 gigawatts of power and could bring in up to $200 billion in revenue for NVIDIA, helping the company aim for up to $600 billion in revenue from OpenAI by 2030.
The project is also set to create 35,000 construction jobs and approximately 2,500 long-term operating jobs.
Plus, there's a $4.2 billion investment lined up to upgrade the regional power grid, and SoftBank and SB Energy plan to build at least 10 gigawatts of new power generation.