NVIDIA hires 1st CCO as Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO
NVIDIA is hiring its first-ever Chief Compliance Officer alongside Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO.
This new role will make sure everyone at NVIDIA sticks to company rules and will report to NVIDIA's board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.
The move comes as worries grow about foreign intelligence targeting Huang, so NVIDIA's stepping up its compliance game.
NVIDIA board probes Jensen Huang
Unlike Intel and AMD, NVIDIA never had a dedicated compliance officer, surprising, given how important it is in the chip world and with all the US export controls.
To catch up, NVIDIA's board set up a special committee to look into recent allegations against Huang and even brought in legal counsel with experience in national security matters.
The new CCO will help keep things transparent and make sure everyone knows what's expected in this tense global climate.