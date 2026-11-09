NVIDIA investigates CEO Jensen Huang over affair with Alice Huang
Business
NVIDIA is investigating its CEO, Jensen Huang, after he admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy.
The company's board announced the inquiry, which will be carried out by a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel.
So far, there is no sign that NVIDIA's sensitive information has been leaked, but the review is ongoing.
Donald Trump defends Jensen Huang
US President Donald Trump has spoken up for Huang during this probe, calling him an "honorable guy" and saying, "He's done an amazing job for our country."
While they have not talked directly, Trump said he hopes things work out well for Huang.