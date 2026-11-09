NVIDIA investigates CEO Jensen Huang over ties to Chinese intelligence

The inquiry is based on claims that Megaspeed, a senior executive at Megaspeed, may have helped smuggle restricted NVIDIA chips into China.

Jensen Huang has admitted to personal mistakes, but NVIDIA previously said his interactions with customers, including Alice Huang, were "not unusual," and that customers such as Megaspeed do not receive classified business information.

NVIDIA assures everyone that operations are running as usual and confirms Huang will stay on as CEO while the independent investigation continues.