NVIDIA investigates CEO Jensen Huang over ties to Chinese intelligence
NVIDIA is investigating its CEO, Jensen Huang, after reports surfaced about his relationship with Alice Huang, who is suspected of working for Chinese intelligence.
For now, NVIDIA says there is no sign that company secrets or US security have been compromised.
NVIDIA keeps Jensen Huang as CEO
The inquiry is based on claims that Megaspeed, a senior executive at Megaspeed, may have helped smuggle restricted NVIDIA chips into China.
Jensen Huang has admitted to personal mistakes, but NVIDIA previously said his interactions with customers, including Alice Huang, were "not unusual," and that customers such as Megaspeed do not receive classified business information.
NVIDIA assures everyone that operations are running as usual and confirms Huang will stay on as CEO while the independent investigation continues.