NVIDIA invests $1.5 billion in SB Energy for OpenAI ports-pike
NVIDIA said it will invest $1.5 billion in SB Energy, a SoftBank-backed company building a data center for OpenAI in Ohio.
With this move, NVIDIA becomes the exclusive tech provider for OpenAI's Ports-Pike data center and is also offering up to $1.5 billion in credit to help scale the site from 4.25 gigawatts to 8 gigawatts, so more room for AI to grow.
SB Energy plans 9.2GW gas plant
To keep all those servers running, SB Energy will build a huge 9.2-gigawatt natural gas power plant on land owned by the US Department of Energy that used to handle uranium enrichment.
The price tag? A whopping $33 billion, which is 66% higher than what similar projects cost just two years ago.
Once it's running, the plant could drive up local natural gas prices since it'll be competing with export markets for supply.