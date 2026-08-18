NVIDIA invests $1.5 billion in SB Energy for OpenAI ports-pike

NVIDIA said it will invest $1.5 billion in SB Energy, a SoftBank-backed company building a data center for OpenAI in Ohio.

With this move, NVIDIA becomes the exclusive tech provider for OpenAI's Ports-Pike data center and is also offering up to $1.5 billion in credit to help scale the site from 4.25 gigawatts to 8 gigawatts, so more room for AI to grow.