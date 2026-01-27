NVIDIA invests $2B in CoreWeave to boost AI infrastructure
NVIDIA just dropped $2 billion into CoreWeave, buying up shares at $87.20 each.
The move is part of a team-up to build massive AI data centers—over 5 gigawatts' worth—by 2030, showing NVIDIA's strong belief in CoreWeave's ability to scale up global AI infrastructure.
What does CoreWeave do now?
Once focused on crypto mining, CoreWeave has switched gears to provide cloud computing power for AI training and applications, including adoption of NVIDIA infrastructure.
The partnership means rolling out new platforms and hardware across CoreWeave's systems, plus help from NVIDIA in securing land and energy for future data centers.
By the numbers:
CoreWeave's detailed recent financial figures were not included in the source report.
After NVIDIA's investment news hit, CoreWeave shares rose, with reported gains varying across sources from about 5.7% to more than 15%, reflecting growing excitement around the booming demand for AI services.