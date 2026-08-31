Why NVIDIA is investing $3.5B in MediaTek
What's the story
NVIDIA has announced a major investment of $3.5 billion in Taiwanese semiconductor giant MediaTek. The deal, which involves NVIDIA buying bonds convertible into MediaTek shares, is aimed at strengthening their collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). As part of this expanded partnership, MediaTek will utilize NVIDIA's NVLink Fusion technology suite to improve component communication within data centers.
Tech innovation
NVLink Fusion and MediaTek's expertise
The NVLink Fusion platform is a toolkit that simplifies the creation of specialized processing units (XPUs) with fast connectivity and memory.
MediaTek's expertise in system-on-chip design and power efficiency makes it an ideal partner for NVIDIA.
The collaboration aims to make everything from cloud computing to smart cars more powerful and interconnected.
Market strategy
NVIDIA's strategy to dominate the AI hardware market
The investment in MediaTek is part of NVIDIA's broader strategy to dominate the AI hardware market.
The company has been developing data center interconnect systems like NVLink Fusion and collaborating with companies like MediaTek.
This way, NVIDIA hopes to maintain its central role in the entire hardware chain, not just with its top-tier AI accelerators.
Future prospects
MediaTek's ambitions in the AI chip market
MediaTek has aggressive plans to expand its footprint in the AI chip market.
The company is projecting an AI chip revenue of about $2 billion this year and aims to capture as much as 15% of an $80 billion segment of the data center market next year.
This ambition, coupled with NVIDIA's investment, could make MediaTek a major player in the AI hardware ecosystem.