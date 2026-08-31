NVIDIA invests $3.5 billion in MediaTek to expand AI partnership
NVIDIA just invested a massive $3.5 billion in MediaTek, aiming to level up their partnership around artificial intelligence.
With this deal, MediaTek is set to use NVIDIA's NVLink Fusion platform: think of it as a toolkit for building custom AI chips that work smoothly with NVIDIA's systems.
The goal? Make everything from cloud computing and personal gadgets to smart cars way more powerful and connected.
NVLink Fusion eases XPU creation
NVLink Fusion basically makes it easier and faster for companies like MediaTek to create specialized processing units (XPUs) with high-speed connectivity, memory, and advanced packaging capabilities, all ready to plug into NVIDIA-powered setups.
As Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, put it, MediaTek is one of the world's great semiconductor companies, with exceptional expertise in system-on-chip design, connectivity, leading performance and power efficiency.
Both companies are also planning upgrades for AI PCs and smarter car tech, so expect some cool innovations soon.