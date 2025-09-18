NVIDIA invests $5B in Intel amid ongoing chip collaboration

The two tech giants are joining forces to develop next-gen data center CPUs and PCs that blend Intel processors with NVIDIA's AI GPUs, using high-speed chip connections. Their goal? Supercharge AI servers and take on rivals like AMD and Broadcom. Plus, NVIDIA will make custom graphics chips for Intel PCs, helping them stay strong against rising competition from Arm-based systems.

This partnership could reshape the US semiconductor landscape

By combining their strengths, NVIDIA and Intel hope to speed up growth in AI infrastructure and personal computing—and shake up who leads the chip world.

This partnership could mean less reliance on overseas manufacturing (like TSMC) for NVIDIA and a real challenge to AMD's gains in data center chips, signaling a fresh direction for US semiconductor strategy.