NVIDIA keeps turnover at 3.7% through perks and culture
Business
NVIDIA, the AI chipmaker, has an impressively low employee turnover rate, just 3.7%, compared to the tech industry's 21.9% average.
So, what's their secret? It's all about great perks and a culture that actually listens.
NVIDIA offers employees 15% stock discount
NVIDIA lets employees buy company stock at a 15% discount, a big win since the stock price has soared lately, giving staff some real financial rewards.
On top of that, everyone gets two extra free days off each quarter to help with work-life balance.
The vibe at NVIDIA is pretty open too: they keep things flat and encourage everyone to share ideas.
As HR director Febe Punsalan puts it, "the mission is always the boss," which seems to really click with people, even in a high-pressure environment.