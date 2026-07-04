NVIDIA launches revenue sharing model to help startups and researchers
Business
NVIDIA just rolled out a revenue-sharing model designed to help startups and researchers tap into its powerful AI hardware, even if they don't have deep pockets.
CFO Colette Kress explained that this move connects young AI developers with data centers and cloud providers, letting them use NVIDIA's infrastructure while the company earns a share based on usage.
DSX AI factories ease cloud access
The highlight here is NVIDIA's DSX AI factories, which make it much easier for startups to access cloud computing from partners like Firmus Technologies.
Kress said this setup removes big headaches like finding sites or setting up hardware, so teams can focus on building cool new AI tools.
The goal? Level the playing field so more people can innovate without huge upfront costs.