NVIDIA loses $430 billion amid CEO Jensen Huang spy link
NVIDIA, the world's top AI chipmaker, just lost a massive $430 billion in value after reports surfaced linking its CEO, Jensen Huang, to Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy.
The FBI is now investigating possible foreign influence, and NVIDIA's board has started an internal review of its security measures and governance structure.
Jensen Huang admits misconduct, remains CEO
After admitting to personal misconduct in a private meeting, Jensen Huang is still leading NVIDIA while outside lawyers dig into the situation.
The controversy has caught Washington's eye too: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer wants tougher export rules with China, and Marco Rubio had previously briefed President Trump.
All eyes are on how NVIDIA handles this crisis and its longtime CEO.