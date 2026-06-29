NVIDIA loses China AI chip dominance after US export rules
Business
NVIDIA used to dominate China's AI chip scene, but things have changed fast.
After strict US export rules limited advanced chip sales, local tech giant Huawei stepped up with its own chips.
Even NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang admitted it has lost its lead, dropping from a massive 95% market share.
Ascend set for 50% China market
Huawei's Ascend chips are now giving NVIDIA serious competition in China.
Thanks to government support and the export ban, research predicts Huawei will grab half the market by the end of this year, while NVIDIA could fall to just 8%.
Still, when it comes to cutting-edge AI research in China, NVIDIA chips remain in high demand for now.