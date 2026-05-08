NVIDIA market cap $5.05 trillion surpasses India's $5 trillion market
Business
NVIDIA, once just a gaming chip company, is now worth more than $1 trillion.
That puts NVIDIA's market cap at about $5.05 trillion, above India's $5 trillion equity market and highlights how AI is reshaping global business.
NVIDIA dominates GPUs, shares up 323%
NVIDIA controls almost 80% of the GPU market powering today's AI tools, and its stock price has soared 323% in under three years.
Meanwhile, India's equity market has slipped to $5 trillion as foreign portfolio investors sold Indian stocks, while India's lack of an AI play has also weighed on investor interest.