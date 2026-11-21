NVIDIA market value drops 44% amid Jensen Huang stepping down
NVIDIA's stock just saw its longest losing streak since 2008, dropping nearly 10% on Friday and falling 44% over the past seven weeks.
That's wiped out $2.5 trillion in value, pushing NVIDIA behind Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in market size.
The slide follows co-founder Jensen Huang stepping down on November 12, 2026 amid personal controversies.
NVIDIA leadership change leaves investors uneasy
With Harvey Jones now board chair and Colette Kress as interim CEO, investors are uneasy about the future, especially as rivals like Google and AMD challenge NVIDIA's lead in AI chips.
Kress projected 75% revenue growth for fiscal 2028, but many are wondering if NVIDIA can keep innovating without Huang at the helm.
The company's big bet on AI began taking hold just four years ago with the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT, but all eyes are on how it handles these new hurdles.