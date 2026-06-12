NVIDIA names Bruce Andrews affairs chief amid US export curbs
Business
NVIDIA just brought on Bruce Andrews, a seasoned lobbyist and former Intel exec, as its new chief external affairs officer.
He'll be leading NVIDIA's government relations from Washington, D.C., right when the company is facing big challenges selling its AI chips in China due to US export restrictions.
NVIDIA's China market remains vital
Andrews steps in as NVIDIA tries to navigate tough U.S.-China tech rules.
The Chinese market is a huge part of NVIDIA's future plans, but some of its most advanced AI chips are still blocked from export.
Sharing his excitement about the new role, Andrews said, "I'm looking forward to helping NVIDIA lead the AI revolution and reach new breakthroughs for America and the world,".