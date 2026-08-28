NVIDIA outlook lifts Indian IT stocks up to 5%
Business
Indian IT stocks surged up to 5% on Friday, riding a global tech rally sparked by NVIDIA's strong revenue outlook.
The Nifty IT index outperformed the rest of the market, reflecting growing excitement about AI-driven growth and how global trends can quickly boost local shares.
LTIMindtree Coforge rally before Fed speech
LTIMindtree and Coforge were standouts, rising nearly 5% and nearly 4%. Infosys, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro also saw solid gains.
The buzz wasn't limited to India. European tech stocks got a lift too.
Now, all eyes are on Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium later on Friday for hints about interest rates, which could shake things up again soon.