NVIDIA partners with this VC fund to supercharge Indian AI startups
Activate Fund, started by Aakrit Vaish and Pratyush Choudhury, just announced a multi-year partnership with NVIDIA at the India AI Impact Summit.
Their goal? To give early-stage Indian AI startups a real boost.
Startups in their portfolio will now get access to NVIDIA's Inception program—think developer tools, compute resources, technical training, and handy go-to-market support.
Activate's mission and funding strategy
Launched in December 2025 with $75 million from big names like Vinod Khosla and Dhaval Shroff, Activate plans to invest $500K-$3 million each in promising startups.
The focus is on helping technical founders build world-class AI products—from smart agents to generative systems—right from scratch.
How NVIDIA's support will benefit early-stage startups
NVIDIA will pitch in with its Nemotron family of open models, powerful GPUs, developer tools, early product access, and hands-on support for building advanced tech.
This means these young startups get a serious edge as they work on the future of AI.