NVIDIA partners with this VC fund to supercharge Indian AI startups

Launched in December 2025 with $75 million from big names like Vinod Khosla and Dhaval Shroff, Activate plans to invest $500K-$3 million each in promising startups. The focus is on helping technical founders build world-class AI products—from smart agents to generative systems—right from scratch.

How NVIDIA's support will benefit early-stage startups

NVIDIA will pitch in with its Nemotron family of open models, powerful GPUs, developer tools, early product access, and hands-on support for building advanced tech.

This means these young startups get a serious edge as they work on the future of AI.