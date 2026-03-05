NVIDIA pauses China-bound AI chip production, shifts focus to new hardware
Business
NVIDIA is hitting pause on making its H200 AI chips for China, shifting focus to its new Vera Rubin hardware instead.
Even though the US gave NVIDIA the green light to export some H200 chips, shipments remained stalled and the company reallocated TSMC capacity to Vera Rubin.
Why the shift in focus?
US trade regulations have also played a big role here—despite getting approval back in January, no H200 chips have actually reached Chinese customers due to ongoing regulatory hurdles.
By moving ahead with Vera Rubin hardware, NVIDIA is doubling down on next-gen tech while navigating all the tricky global rules.