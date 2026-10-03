NVIDIA pitches GPUs as collateral for long term AI loans
NVIDIA wants to shake up how tech gets funded by letting AI developers use its GPUs as collateral for long-term loans.
CEO Jensen Huang says these chips are valuable enough to back big financing deals, but Wall Street isn't convinced they'll hold value over time, making the plan a tough sell.
Investors likely to seek GPU protections
Banks and investors worry that GPU technology moves too fast, so they only trust these chips as collateral for about three or four years, even though NVIDIA claims they last up to 10 years.
Because of this caution, investors are likely to seek higher interest rates, bigger financial cushions, and stronger repayment protections before backing loans secured by AI chips, leaving NVIDIA with some convincing to do if it wants its bold financing idea to take off.