NVIDIA posts $115.84B revenue, stock up 3.72% premarket, forecasts $130B
NVIDIA just dropped some seriously impressive third-quarter numbers, sending its stock up 3.72% in premarket trading.
The company pulled in $115.84 billion in revenue (way above what Wall Street expected) and is aiming even higher next quarter with a $130 billion forecast.
Neocloud stocks rise despite US rules
NVIDIA's strong results sparked gains across the Neocloud sector, with CoreWeave, Nebius, and Iren all seeing their shares jump.
All this comes as NVIDIA navigates big leadership changes, with former CEO Jensen Huang and adjusts to new US rules on selling advanced chips to China, meaning no more data center revenue from there for now.
Despite the shakeups, investors seem confident NVIDIA's still leading the pack.