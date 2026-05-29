NVIDIA pours over $6.5 billion into photonics for AI
Business
NVIDIA is making a major move in the AI world, pouring over $6.5 billion into photonics tech in recent months.
Instead of using electricity, photonics relies on light to transfer data, making things faster and more energy-efficient.
Investments include big names like Lumentum, Coherent, Marvell, Corning, and Ayer Labs.
Experts predict photonics rollouts by 2028
By shifting from copper wires to light-based systems, NVIDIA hopes to cut energy costs and boost AI performance for the next generation of tech.
CEO Jensen Huang says silicon photonics will be key as AI models get bigger and need more bandwidth.
Analysts think huge optical capacity will be needed soon, and while there are some manufacturing hurdles, experts predict these upgrades could start rolling out by 2028.