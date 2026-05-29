NVIDIA pours over $6.5 billion into photonics for AI

Experts predict photonics rollouts by 2028

By shifting from copper wires to light-based systems, NVIDIA hopes to cut energy costs and boost AI performance for the next generation of tech.

CEO Jensen Huang says silicon photonics will be key as AI models get bigger and need more bandwidth.

Analysts think huge optical capacity will be needed soon, and while there are some manufacturing hurdles, experts predict these upgrades could start rolling out by 2028.