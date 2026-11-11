NVIDIA probes Huang's admitted affair reportedly tied to Chinese intelligence
NVIDIA is looking into CEO Jensen Huang's admitted affair with a woman reportedly tied to Chinese intelligence.
The company's board brought in top law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz on November 10, tapping former acting US Attorney of the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim to lead the probe and check if any company secrets or national security were put at risk.
NVIDIA shares fall 6% after revelations
After news broke, NVIDIA's stock dropped 6%, leaving investors uneasy about leadership stability and compliance with rules on AI chip sales to China.
By launching an independent investigation, NVIDIA hopes to stabilize the company during a tricky moment for the company.