NVIDIA rebound after board reinstates Jensen Huang hits leveraged funds
NVIDIA's stock shot up on Monday after NVIDIA's board reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, catching a lot of investors off guard, especially those betting the price would fall.
Leveraged funds designed to profit when NVIDIA drops took a beating: one US fund fell 73%, while similar European products lost up to 92%.
It's a tough day for anyone who tried to double down against NVIDIA and lost big.
Leveraged funds' protections limited wipeouts
Leveraged funds use financial tricks to amplify gains (and losses), making them extra risky during wild market swings.
After NVIDIA's rough month, a 39% drop through last Friday, many thought the slide would continue.
But when the stock suddenly rebounded, built-in airbag and stop-loss features kicked in to limit total wipeouts.
The whole episode is a reminder: betting big on tech stocks can flip fast, and sometimes even the pros get burned.