NVIDIA reinstates CEO Jensen Huang after personal misconduct allegations
NVIDIA just brought back its co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, less than two weeks after he stepped down over personal misconduct allegations.
The board made the call after talking with US officials, saying Huang's return is effective right away.
While he was gone, finance chief Colette Kress stepped in as interim CEO.
Board backs Jensen Huang, praises Kress
The board says it's confident in Huang's leadership and believes bringing him back is best for everyone at NVIDIA: shareholders, employees, partners, and customers.
Chair Harvey C. Jones put it simply: "The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," said Harvey C Jones, chair of the board.
They also gave a shoutout to Kress for keeping things running smoothly during the transition.