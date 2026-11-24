NVIDIA reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after Alice Huang allegations
NVIDIA just brought back its founder Jensen Huang as CEO, catching interim chief Colette Kress and other executives off guard.
The board made the call unanimously on Monday, less than two weeks after Huang had stepped down following allegations tied to Alice Huang and suspected links to Chinese intelligence.
Trump and Musk backed Jensen Huang
Huang's return was fast-tracked by strong backing from US President Trump, who gave them assurances, and big names in tech like Elon Musk.
NVIDIA employees also rallied behind him with a "Stand With Jensen" petition.
With so much support piling up, the board decided they couldn't move forward without him at the helm.