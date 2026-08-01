NVIDIA reportedly in talks to acquire Hugging Face for $13B
Business
NVIDIA is reportedly in talks to acquire Hugging Face, the popular platform known as a kind of GitHub for the AI era, for $13 billion.
Hugging Face community strengthens open-weight adoption
Open-weight AI models are getting a lot of buzz because they're flexible and more affordable, even though only 6% of companies use them right now.
With Hugging Face's huge developer community, NVIDIA could make its hardware even more essential for anyone working with cutting-edge AI.
The trend is clear: it looks like open-weight models are quickly becoming the next big thing in tech.