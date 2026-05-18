NVIDIA reportedly to lead $20 million round valuing Simplismart near $100 million
Business
NVIDIA is reportedly in advanced talks to lead a $20 million funding round in Simplismart, an AI infrastructure startup founded by former Oracle and Google engineers Amritanshu Jain and Devansh Ghatak.
The company's projected valuation would rise from roughly $25 million in October 2024 to around $100 million, showing just how quickly things are moving for them.
Simplismart platform will run on NVIDIA
Simplismart builds no-code tools that make deploying AI models way easier; even big companies like Tata 1mg and Mindtickle are on board.
Their platform will run on NVIDIA's tech for more scalable solutions.
This investment also highlights how global giants like NVIDIA are betting big on India's fast-growing AI sector, with other startups here also seeing major funding lately.