Jensen Huang to testify before Congress over China espionage scandal
What's the story
Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, is scheduled to testify before the US Congress on Tuesday. His appearance comes after his shocking reinstatement as the head of the American chip giant despite a major sex-and-espionage scandal involving China that has raised national security concerns. Huang had resigned just 11 days ago over multiple affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.
Bipartisan scrutiny
Huang to be questioned behind closed doors
Huang's return has sparked bipartisan demands for answers and stricter export controls on powerful AI chips.
He will be questioned behind closed doors by three Republican-led House committees: Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and the select committee on China.
The chairmen of these committees issued a joint statement saying that NVIDIA's board's brief internal investigation and Huang's reinstatement do not mitigate national security threats.
Scandal details
Scandal details and bipartisan concerns
The scandal revolves around allegations that NVIDIA's advanced AI chips were diverted to China via Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company once headed by Alice Huang.
US intelligence suspects her of working for Beijing, and reports have named her as one of the women Huang had an affair with.
This has led to bipartisan calls for answers over these serious allegations.
Future probes
Public questioning and market impact
Huang will also face public questioning from the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.
The hearings are expected to be closely watched by jittery stock markets still reeling from a recent tech rout.
Tech industry analyst Dan Ives said, "Next week Jensen carries the weight of the entire tech sector and AI Revolution thesis when he marches into DC."