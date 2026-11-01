NVIDIA scientist Irfan Al-Hussaini found hanging, family alleges domestic violence
Business
Irfan Al-Hussaini, a respected senior data scientist at NVIDIA, was found hanging in his Palo Alto apartment on July 22 and died eight days later at Stanford Medical Center.
Authorities ruled it a suicide, but his family is not convinced: they allege domestic violence by his wife, Fabia Farlin Athena, and are demanding a deeper investigation.
Family protests suicide ruling, wife denies
Al-Hussaini's family has protested the suicide ruling and questioned Athena's actions after his death. Athena denies all allegations.
The case has sparked heated debate online as the family continues to push for answers and justice.