NVIDIA shares rise 4.5% premarket amid Jensen Huang affair allegations
NVIDIA's stock jumped 4.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday, recovering from earlier losses sparked by scandal involving CEO Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy.
Shares had dropped sharply earlier this week as the story unfolded, but Huang is still showing up at the office and leading the company as usual, just days before NVIDIA's big earnings reveal on November 17.
NVIDIA hires firm to probe leaks
To address concerns, NVIDIA has hired Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to check for any leaks of secrets or security issues.
Investors are watching closely: some experts say things could blow over if leadership stays steady, while others warn it could hurt NVIDIA's valuation before earnings.
Meanwhile, the company is still riding high from last quarter's massive revenue jump, thanks to its major role in powering AI tools.