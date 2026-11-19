NVIDIA shares slide despite beating expectations ahead of Anthropic IPO
NVIDIA's stock took a hit on Wednesday, sliding from $164 to below $152, even though the company beat analysts' expectations on revenue and guidance.
The timing isn't random: cross-asset selling has traders wondering whether Anthropic's incoming IPO on Thursday is prompting a rotation trade.
Interestingly, options trading around NVIDIA still shows plenty of optimism, with more bets placed on the stock rising than falling.
Metals tumble, SPDR GLD calls spike
It wasn't just tech feeling the shake-up; metal prices also tumbled, with copper down 5% and gold dropping over 3% to its lowest since September 2025.
Meanwhile, options activity for the SPDR GLD Shares ETF (GLD) spiked as traders adjusted their positions, selling more call options than they bought.